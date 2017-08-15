Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG welcomes new students at NAV1GATE Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

A new tradition was born on Monday as UNCG welcomed the newest group of Spartans at the inaugural NAV1GATE New Student Convocation.

Nearly 3,000 first-year and transfer students participated in the daylong event, which included a re-energized convocation celebration, a welcome from each dean, academic success sessions, a “UNCG History Walk” through campus and a “Convocation Craze” to round out the day.

New students also received a special welcome from Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., who congratulated them on this “giant step” in their lives, and encouraged them to follow their passions, ask for help from faculty and staff, and surround themselves with supportive people.

“This giant step takes courage and commitment. I congratulate you for getting to this important milestone in your life,” Gilliam said. “I look forward to taking this adventure with all of you.”

Check out more highlights from yesterday’s celebration in the Storify below, and don’t forget to submit your NAV1GATE photos as part of our #UNCG125 social media contest. Learn more about the contest here.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Storify compiled by Morgan Glover, University Communications

Photography by Katie Loyd, University Communications