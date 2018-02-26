Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG partners with Well•Spring for NIH-funded balance study Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro is partnering with Well•Spring, A Life Plan Community, on a balance study aimed at improving the success rates of fall prevention programs for older adults.

The three-year research project is funded by a $345,000 National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant. The study hopes to improve prevention programs and training for the approximately 15 million older adults who fall each year in the United States.

“We’re excited to work with Well•Spring, a longtime university partner, on a study that will ultimately improve the health and wellness of older adults,” said Dr. Scott Ross, head of the Dept. of Kinesiology. “At the end of the day, this research is about quality of life. At UNC Greensboro, we’re focused on community-engaged research with real-world impact. This study is a perfect example of the important work that our faculty do, day in and day out.”

Dr. Louisa D. Raisbeck, assistant professor of kinesiology, is the principal investigator for the study. Raisbeck and graduate students in the Dept. of Kinesiology began implementation of a 12-week intervention program with a small, preliminary cohort of Well•Spring residents in January.

“Well•Spring is honored to work with UNCG on this important study funded by the NIH,” said Garrett Saake, director of resident relations and programs. “Balance – and, in particular, falls that can result from a loss of balance – is a critical issue impacting the health and wellbeing of older adults. Anything we can do to have a better understanding of balance and how falls happen and how we can help people minimize the chances of falling – all of that will better ensure a healthier, long-term quality of life for older adults.”

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications