It’s been a big week at UNC Greensboro, with the unveiling of a new, modern spirit mark and the University’s new “Find your way here” campaign.
And when it comes to what’s new at the G, that’s just scratching the surface.
If you take a look around campus, you’ll notice a lot of changes – from new course offerings to new dining options to a fleet of brand-new electric Lime scooters.
Here’s a sampling of some of the new offerings, programs and resources for Spartans:
- New undergraduate programs, including an online bachelor’s degree in integrated professional studies and new minors in arts in community and creative writing
- Studio 91, a themed housing community for students studying or interested in the arts
- A new, full-service Chick-fil-A on the bottom floor of the Elliott University Center, and four new restaurants – BUILD Pizza by Design, Burger 336, Create and nOma food & co – in the redesigned EUC Food Court
- A newly designed transition seminar – FYE 101: Succeed at the G – for first-year and transfer students
- New graduate programs, including a post-baccalaureate certificate in design and making in education, and new concentrations in the information systems and supply chain management program
- New dining and grocery options at the Shops at Spartan Village, including the highly anticipated Bestway Marketplace (opening soon)
- More ways to get fit at the Kaplan Center, including virtual fitness classes, a redesigned Spartan Terrace for outdoor programming and a turf training ground
- Simply GR8, a dining station at Fountain View dedicated to helping students avoid gluten and other major food allergens
- Lime Scooters – just $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute to ride
- G Force, a revitalized student section to support UNCG Athletics (use this Google form to sign up)
- New names to reflect new missions: The Department of Geography is now the Department of Geography, Environment and Sustainability (GES), the Office of Leadership and Service Learning is now the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement, and the Veterans Resource Center is now the Office of Military-Affiliated Services (just to name a few)
Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications
Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications