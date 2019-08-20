This fall, there’s a lot that’s new at UNC Greensboro – starting with the thousands of new students who arrived on campus this past week.

There’s also a variety of new degrees, student success programs, events, and resources available to Spartans.

One big change that will impact all students, faculty, and staff? UNCG Mobile, the University’s new mobile application that gives Spartans easy access to campus resources and news. The app is available now for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Check out more of what’s new across the University in the list below.

Academics

UNCG is launching a variety of new degree programs this fall: a joint PhD program in social work, a bachelor’s degree in information studies, a master’s degree in informatics and analytics, and an online PhD in business administration. There’s also a new BFA in acting with a musical theatre focus, among other new concentrations and minors across academic disciplines.

Student success

The faculty and staff at UNCG are tenaciously focused on student success. All first-year students will participate in the new Keker Common Experience program, a holistic student success program designed to help students transition to academic life at UNCG. Additionally, the Academic Success Coaching Program will serve 150 first-year students.

UNCG’s Career Services Center is now Career and Professional Development, a new name that better reflects the full range of professional development offered to students and recent graduates. Offerings include individual counseling for professional assessment and career planning, experiential learning, continuing education, and guidance in employment searches.

Health and wellness

The new Center for Student Well-Being will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26, from 2-5 p.m. Located in Room 206 of the Kaplan Center, the center will focus on alcohol and substance use prevention, sexual health, nutrition and body image, mental health, and violence prevention.

UNCG has also launched an online prevention program called Student Well-Being: itMatters. All new students under the age of 25 are required to take Part I and II of the program. Graduate and adult students are required to complete the sexual violence module.

Campus life

The Weatherspoon Art Museum will have new exhibitions throughout the year, including four exhibitions that open this fall.

What’s new with UNCG Dining? Glenwood Diner has opened in the old Den space in Spartan Village and offers breakfast all day. The restaurant also has BYO burgers and a variety of salads and wraps. Over in Elliott University Center, there’s an EUC Express in the food court with grab and go food, and pizza by the slice at Build. Additionally, the Marketplace had a makeover this summer – be sure to stop by and check it out.

For alumni

All alumni are invited to return to campus for Alumni Weekend April 17-18. UNCG graduates will have the opportunity to experience everything that campus has to offer – from the Kaplan Center to Piney Lake to Weatherspoon Art Museum. There will be events for the entire family and learning opportunities presented by current UNCG faculty. Stay tuned!

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications