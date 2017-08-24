Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A Spartan guide to what’s new on campus Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s an exciting time for UNCG Spartans.

With the university’s 125th anniversary in full swing, the campus community is celebrating not only UNCG’s unique history, but its new era of “Giant Steps.”

And this year, there’s a lot of “new” to celebrate. From courses and academic programs to state-of-the-art residence halls and expanded campus dining options, here’s a sampling of what’s new on campus.

Academics

There are dozens of new undergraduate and graduate offerings across campus, including two 100-level kinesiology courses open to all majors: Ultimate (Frisbee) and Rock Climbing. UNCG is also offering new courses in sales effectiveness (MKT 444), sports nutrition (NTR 476) and francophone cultures (FRE 303), to name a few.

New academic programs include the Bachelor of Science in Integrated Professional Studies, an online degree-completion program designed specifically for working professionals.

The arts

The College of Visual and Performing Arts is bringing its popular “Collage: Atlantic Crossings” concert to Raleigh for the very first time. More than 300 students and faculty will perform Sept. 16 at Meymandi Concert Hall in downtown Raleigh. The 10th annual Greensboro performance will take place Sept. 9 at UNCG Auditorium.

Health and wellness

The Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness is kicking off its second year with even more group exercise classes and several new programs, including a Homecoming Bouldering Competition on Oct. 21 and an ongoing “Mountain High Club” challenge.

Events

In celebration of UNCG’s 125th anniversary, this year’s Founders Day will be bigger and better than ever. Join the campus community on Oct. 5 for food, fun, games and a special concert by UNCG alumna and Grammy award-winner Rhiannon Giddens.

UNCG Homecoming is also getting a makeover. The annual Homecoming Party at Kaplan Commons is now a Homecoming Block Party with food trucks and vendor tents that extend to Stirling Street and Walker Avenue.

Campus living

Spartan Village II, the university’s newest mixed-use project, features two new residence halls – offering one- or two-bedroom apartments – and 26,000 square feet of retail space. Another perk for residents? It’s right next door to the Kaplan Center.

Campus food

With the opening of Spartan Village II, there will soon be even more on-campus restaurants that accept UNCG Flex: The Den, Tropical Smoothie Café, Pita Delite, Taco Bao and Homeslice Pizza and Subs. UNCG Dining has also welcomed several new culinarians to the team, including new chefs in Fountain View Dining Hall and UNCG Catering Services.

Study abroad

The UNCG International Programs Center and the Department of Geography will offer a new faculty-led program this winter: “A Field Investigation of Human-Environment Interaction in Insular Southeast Asia.” Students will travel to Singapore and Indonesia to see first-hand some of the serious environmental challenges facing the region. This is the first faculty-led program to travel to Indonesia.

Social media

Check out the newly redesigned UNCG Connect, the university’s official hub for all things social media, and make sure to participate in the 125th anniversary social media contest for a chance to win a special prize pack. You can also find UNCG on Snapchat: @uncgreensboro.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Katie Loyd, University Communications