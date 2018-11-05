Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Women's soccer wins second consecutive SoCon Championship Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro women’s soccer (15-4-1) won the Southern Conference Tournament Championship for the second straight year with a 2-1 win over Furman Sunday afternoon. With the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans will now await their destination with the NCAA Selection Show Monday at 4:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

“The SoCon was very, very tough this year, and we are proud to repeat and represent our league in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row,” said Head Coach Michael Coll. “Furman gave us a great match, and our players had to find another gear versus a fast, physical team today. The team has played great all season, and I am so proud of the players on winning 15 games and earning a shot at NCAA glory with the 63 other teams still playing Division I soccer next week.”

The SoCon Tournament Championship is the ninth in program history and second under Coll. The Spartans are the only current SoCon member to win the conference tournament in back-to-back years, having also done so in 2000-01 and 1997-98.

Read more at uncgspartans.com, and stay up-to-date with women’s soccer by following UNCG Athletics on Facebook and Twitter.